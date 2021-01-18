The government on Monday said that a total of 3.8 lakh people has been vaccinated since the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines three days ago. Two out of seven Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries who had developed severe adverse symptoms after being immunized have died. However, the government has said that the deaths are not related to vaccines. Also Read - With 161 Fresh Cases, Delhi Records Lowest COVID Infections in Over 8 Months

According to senior officials, most adverse cases reported were minor including fever, headache and nausea. Seven out of these 580 cases of AEFI required hospitalization.

A death was reported from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh last evening. Mahipal Singh, a ward boy at a government hospital, had received the vaccine shot 24 hours before. The district's Chief Medical Officer has said the death is unrelated to vaccination.

The postmortem report reveals the immediate cause of death as “cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock” due to “cardio-pulmonary disease”, the state government said.

The second person to die was a 43-year-old man in Karnataka’s Bellary. The government said he had died of cardio-pulmonary failure. The postmortem is yet to be done, the government said.

Delhi reported three cases of Severe Adverse Symptoms out of which two have been discharged whereas one case is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj. The reported case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at the Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Karnataka has two cases of AEFI, one is under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second person is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga.