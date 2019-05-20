New Delhi: At least two passengers were killed and more than 20 were injured in an accident as two buses rammed into each other on Mumbai-Pune highway earlier on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Khalapur district of Raigad, nearly two hours away from Mumbai. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the State police and emergency units. The injured passengers are being taken to nearby hospitals.

Maharashtra: 2 dead and over 20 passengers were injured after 2 buses collided on Mumbai-Pune highway in Khalapur, Raigad. Rescue & relief operation underway. pic.twitter.com/1sZroVJ0pt — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

The four-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway is notorious for road accidents. In the past few months, several accidents have taken place on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

On March 9, four people were killed, including three women, and few others were severely injured after a car collided with a trailer.

On January 5, a truck drove into a barricade and flipped over killing four people and injuring five.