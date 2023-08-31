Home

News

2 Dead, Several Wounded As Heavy Gunbattle Rages Between Rival Groups In Violence-Torn Manipur

2 Dead, Several Wounded As Heavy Gunbattle Rages Between Rival Groups In Violence-Torn Manipur

Two people have died of splinter injuries during the past 12 hours as a heavy gunfight rages on between rival groups in violence-torn Manipur.

File Photo (ANI)

Imphal: At least two people have died while several others are wounded as a heavy gunfight rages between two rival groups in violence-hit Manipur with fresh firing being reported from Khoirentak foothills in Bishnupur district and Chingphei and Khousabung areas in Churachandpur district on Thursday morning.

Trending Now

Officials said two people died of splinter injuries during the past 12 hours even as a fresh round of firing was reported on Thursday morning after a brief lull since Wednesday evening.

You may like to read

A person who sustained bomb splinter injuries on his head in Wednesday’s violence died on the way to Guwahati via Mizoram, police said, adding that another injured, who had also sustained splinter injuries, died around 9am on Thursday in Churachandpur district hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

“Out of the five persons who sustained splinter injuries at Chingphei area on Wednesday evening, three were taken to Churachandpur district hospital,” they said.

One of the injured had sustained splinter injuries on his head while the others have received injuries on

their shoulders, legs and back, officials said.

On Tuesday, two men were killed and six injured in separate incidents of violence near Narainsena village in Bishnupur.

While one of the victims was killed by a bullet wound, the other died when a countrymade gun misfired and blew up in his face, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal-West districts and recovered 5 arms, 31 ammunition, 19 explosives, 3 packs of IED material, Manipur police wrote on X.

Police have also set up 130 nakas in different districts and detained 1,646 persons in connection with various violations.

The Manipur violence

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Scores of people have been killed in the violence though a thaw has been witnessed in the recent weeks.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out when a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES