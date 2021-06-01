New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the guidelines for the usage of anti-Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) which was approved for emergency use by the DCGI for COVID-19 patients to diminish the viral synthesis as well as the energy production of SARS-CoV-2 or coronavirus. The medicine was developed at the DRDO lab at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), New Delhi, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). Also Read - New Coronavirus Symptom in Patients After Vaccination - All You Need to Know

The highly-anticipated 2-DG coronavirus drug is not yet available in the market and is expected to be launched by mid-June. Ahead of its release, the DRDO listed a set of guidelines to follow while administering the drug Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Also Read - Road to Recovery: India Records 1.27 Lakh Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, Lowest in 54 Days

According to reports, the 2-DG anti-Covid drug will be available for sale at a price of Rs 990 per sachet. Also Read - Coronavirus Stress Has Led To Increased Anxiety And Suicidal Thoughts: Study

2-DG Usage: How to Use

As per the approval of the Director-Controller General of India, the DRDO released pointers for doctors administering the medicine to COVID-19 patients.

Who to Give

The 2-DG drug is an adjunct therapy to go side-by-side with standard treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospital settings. It should be used only on the prescription of doctors. Ideally, 2-DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors to prevent moderate to severe COVID-19 infection from getting worse. The 2-DG should be prescribed for a maximum duration of up to 10 days.

Who to NOT Give

2-DG should not be given to patients with uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS, severe hepatic and renal impairment patients as there are not enough studies supporting the same. Caution should be exercised. 2-DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women. COVID-19 patients below 18 years of age should not be administered with 2DG.

The DRDO also asked patients and attendants in need of the 2-DG drug to request the hospital to contact Dr Reddy’s Lab, Hyderabad for emergency medicine supply.

“Patients/Attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Dr Reddy’s Lab, Hyderabad for medicine supply at email: 2DG@drreddys.com,” the notice read.