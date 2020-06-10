New Delhi: A day after massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam’s Tinsukia district, two firefighters of PSU major Oil India Ltd were on Wednesday found dead. Even though the fire has been contained in a 1.5-km radius around the site but it is still burning due to gas leakage. Also Read - Fire at Baghjan Oil Well in Assam: CM Sonowal Speaks to Rajnath Singh, Seeks Help From Air Force

The two firefighters had gone missing after the well caught fire on Tuesday and their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team this morning, Oil India Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI. "Their bodies were recovered from a wetland near the site. Prima facie it looks that they jumped into the water and got drowned as there is no mark of burn injury. The exact cause will be ascertained only after a post mortem," he said.

The duo has been identified as Durlov Gogoi and Tikeswar Gohain, both assistant operators of the fire service department of the company, the official said. A firefighter of the state-owned ONGC suffered minor injuries during efforts to control the blaze.

Here’s all we know so far:

1) An expert team from a Singapore-based emergency management firm was trying to plug the leakage, prompting the state government to seek the Indian Air Force’s help to douse the blaze. As of now, the Indian Air Force and the Army are helping with the firefighting operations. An NDRF team has also been deployed.

2)The Chief Minister’s Office said Sarabananda Sonowal on Tuesday spoke to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the phone regarding the incident.

3) A major blowout happened at the oil well, next to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, following which gas started flowing out uncontrollably.

4) The oil well at Baghjan in Tinsukia, around 550 km east of Guwahati, has been leaking gas for the past 14 days, causing enormous damage to the region’s wildlife, wetlands and biodiversity.

5) The district administration had evacuated thousands of people living nearby due to spouting of natural gas and condensate droplets.

6) Oil India said that it could take as long as four weeks to be put out the blaze.