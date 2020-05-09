New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday informed that two Indians repatriated from Gulf countries on May 7 tested positive for COVID-19. “Two foreign returnees have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. One is from Dubai and arrived at Kozhikode, and the other came from Abu Dhabi to Kochi”, said the Chief Minister. Also Read - After Ahmedabad And Surat, Now Total Lockdown in Gandhinagar From Tomorrow

Kerala has total 505 positive cases. Besides, 23,596 people were under observation at their homes, and 334 at different hospitals. “We have 207 state-run and 125 private hospitals. 27 hospitals have been kept ready to be turned into full-time Covid-19 hospitals. No country has come out of the this as everyday fresh cases are being reported,” said Vijayan. Also Read - World Migratory Bird Day 2020: Randeep Hooda Shares Picture of Fowl From Corbett Tiger Reserve, Says 'Guest is God'

Talking about returnees, Vijayan said that Kerala was extremely cautious and that’s why passes for all who come from neighbouring states. “We are doing this because we just can’t afford a community spread. At present, passes have been issued who come in their own vehicles. We are trying for a train from Delhi and preference will be to students. Trains are being planned from other major cities also,” the Chief Minister said. Also Read - Tea Shops, Standalone Outlets Can Open in Tamil Nadu From Monday, But With These Conditions - Read Details

The repatriation exercise was part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, to bring back Indian nationals stranded from abroad amid the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.