2 Indians help Pakistani operatives to activate Indian WhatsApp accounts for money, arrested in Bihar

Two men have been arrested in Bihar for allegedly helping Pakistani operatives activate Indian WhatsApp accounts by sharing OTPs in exchange for money.

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2 Indians help Pakistani operatives to activate Indian WhatsApp accounts for money, arrested in Bihar | Image: X

Two Held For Allegedly Helping Pakistani Operatives: A major counter-espionage breakthrough has surfaced from Bihar, where police, in a joint operation with Andhra Pradesh Police, busted a cross-border cyber espionage network. As per police, the network was operating out of Raxaul, a small town located on the Indo-Nepal border. Cops have arrested two individuals, identified as Aditya Pandey (23), a resident of Naga Road in Raxaul, and 24-year-old Raja Kumar, who hails from Harlakhi in Madhubani.

How Police Busted A Cross-Border Cyber Espionage Network

Police started its investigation from an Andhra Pradesh case that led to Raxaul on October 25 after following the digital footprints that were connected to the local Raxaul market. The syndicate used to procure Indian mobile phone numbers and forward the resulting One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to Pakistani operatives. The details allowed Pak handlers to remotely configure and run WhatsApp accounts disguised as genuine Indian users.

The fake accounts were allegedly used for anti-India activities that threatened the country’s security. In return for sharing the OTPs, the accused men received large sums of money from their Pak handlers.

Police received a tip-off and immediately formed a specialised raiding party that carried out raids across multiple locations. The joint operation was headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Anand and Raxaul SHO Ramesh Kumar Mahto, alongside Vijayawada Police contingent team.

Key Highlights

• Two men have been arrested in Bihar for allegedly helping Pak operatives activate Indian WhatsApp accounts.

• Accused identified as Aditya Pandey (23) and Raja Kumar (24).

• Police busted the cross-border cyber espionage network in Raxaul during a joint operation.

• The accused allegedly shared OTPs linked to Indian mobile numbers with Pakistani handlers in exchange for money.

• The WhatsApp accounts were allegedly used for anti-India activities.

• Police seized two mobile phones that reportedly contained sensitive information.

• Both accused were taken to Vijayawada on transit remand

• Further investigation into possible domestic and international links.

Phones Seized, Accused Taken To Vijayawada For Further Probe

The joint team seized two mobile phones used by the accused men. A forensic scrutiny of the devices revealed critical evidence, including sensitive communication shared with Pak operatives and money transfer details, which were received in return for their services.

Police took both accused to Vijayawada on transit remand to uncover more information regarding domestic and overseas linkages.

Further information is underway.