Srinagar: Two patients carrying the new UK COVID-19 strain were admitted to a hospital in J&K’s Srinagar city on Saturday. The discovery of two locals carrying the new UK COVID-19 strain is disturbing since there has been a decline in the number of daily COVID positive cases in Kashmir. Also Read - Vaccination Drive to Begin on Jan 16 in India: Who All Will Get Vaccinated First?

Dr Bilquees Shah, nodal officer for COVID-19 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) hospital in Rainawari area of Srinagar, told reporters that two male patients from Kashmir have tested positive for the new COVID-19 strain that was first reported in the United Kingdom. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination Drive in India to Begin on January 16, Healthcare And Frontline Workers to be Priority: Govt

“These two male patients are residents of Habak and Soura areas of Srinagar and both had travelled to UK,” she said. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: 8 Fresh Cases Detected in India, Total Tally Reaches 90

Authorities have said that contacts of these two patients are being identified for isolation while the two patients have been admitted to JLNM hospital for treatment.

These two patients found with the new UK strain are among the 90 such cases found so far in the country.