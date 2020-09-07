New Delhi: Two terrorists affiliated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) movement were on Monday arrested in North West Delhi following a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter, Search on to Nab Others

The two terrorists, identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, were also wanted in a few terror cases in Punjab. Also Read - JNU Student Activist Sharjeel Imam Sent to 4-day Police Custody

The Delhi Police noted that a huge amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. Also Read - Delhi 'ISIS' Operative Arrest: 'Explosives Found in Raid at Suspect's Home', Says Police

Photos of the two Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists – Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh – who were arrested from North West Delhi area after a brief exchange of fire. Six pistols and 40 cartridges recovered from their possession: Delhi Police Special Cell https://t.co/EINiPzrsFz pic.twitter.com/h95BZgOBFy — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

“Six pistols and 40 cartridges recovered from their possession,” the Delhi Police Special Cell said in a statement.

Notably, the Babbar Khalsa is a Sikh militant organisation of overseas Sikh communities with the main objective to create an independent Sikh country Khalistan and uses armed attacks.