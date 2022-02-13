Kolkata: At least two men died and one other was critically injured after a train hit them while they were taking a selfie near a railway track in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Sunday. According to media reports, the incident happened at a picnic spot on the banks of the Cossye (Kangsabati) River near the railway bridge in the Rangamati area on the outskirts of Midnapore town.Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: Complete List of Players & Remaining Purse Day 2

West Bengal | Two people were killed, one injured after being hit by a local train while clicking selfies near a railway bridge over Cossye river in Midnapore yesterday. The injured person was rescued by the Railway Police. pic.twitter.com/CtABLcrroX — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Citing eyewitnesses, India Today reported that a group of youth including Mithun Khan (36) and Abdul Gain (32), who came to the place for a picnic, were taking selfies with their friends on the railway tracks when a local train from Midnapore to Howrah came on that line.

The locals claimed that the driver of the train repeatedly blew the horn at that time but the youth did move from the spot, the report said, adding that when the train hit them, they fell far away from the train line.

Two out of three people died on the spot, while the third was rushed to the hospital.

Railway conducted preliminary investigation into the matter, following which, Railway Senior Section Engineer Biswajit Bala said, “Everyone is forbidden to climb on this part of the railway line. Despite the ban, many people are taking selfies lying on the train tracks. However, they did not move and ran along the line. So this accident happened.”