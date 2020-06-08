New Delhi: Two persons including a captain lost their lives on Monday after a trainer aircraft crashed in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The deceased have been identified as Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha, a resident of Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu. Also Read - COVID-19 May Enter 4th Stage in Odisha This Month: State Govt

The incident took place at Birasal Airstrip under Kankadahad police station limits. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further details awaited.