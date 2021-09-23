Dholpur: At least two protesters were killed and many others, including police personnel, were injured during clashes between police and local people in Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday. As per reports, the clashes broke out at a time when a team of security personnel went to the area to evict illegal encroachers.Also Read - Assam Girl in Shorts Forced to Wrap Curtain Over Legs to Write Entrance Exam, Calls It 'Most Humiliating Experience'

Media reports suggested that over 800 families were rendered homeless after the Assam government carried out a massive eviction drive in Dholpur Gorukhuti village of Darrang district on Monday. The village is populated mostly by Muslims of East Bengal origin.

It must be noted that the first eviction drive in the village was carried out in June after which a fact-finding committee visited the area. Later, the committee found that 49 Muslim families and one Hindu family had been uprooted in the drive, which local newspapers said had "cleared" 120 bighas of land (1 bigha is around 900 square yards), purportedly belonging to "pre-historic" Shiva temple.

As per a report by NDTV, 9 policemen and two civilians were injured in the clash at Dholpur, during which the policemen were even seen opening fire.

One video from the site showed a man with a stick charging towards dozens of policemen – in riot gear and armed with sticks and guns – being overpowered and thrashed.

Giving further details, Superintendent of Police, Darrang, told NDTV that the locals resisted the eviction drive and started pelting stones. “Our nine policemen were injured. Two civilians were also injured. They have been shifted to hospital. Now things are normal,” SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma said.

Talking about the video of the local being shot and then beaten, he said “The area is big. I was on another side. I will find out and assess the situation.”

Continuing our drive against illegal encroachments, I am happy and compliment district administration of Darrang and @assampolice for having cleared about 4500 bigha, by evicting 800 households, demolishing 4 illegal religious structures and a private instn at Sipajhar, Darrang. pic.twitter.com/eXG6XBNH6j — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2021

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted after the eviction drive saying, “I am happy and compliment district administration of Darrang and Assam Police for having cleared about 4500 bigha, by evicting 800 households.”