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  • 2 killed, several feared trapped after fire breaks out at Noida residential building in Mamura village

2 killed, several feared trapped after fire breaks out at Noida residential building in Mamura village

In a statement, the police said that seven fire tenders, a hydraulic platform, the Chief Fire Officer and local police teams rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the incident.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 15, 2026, 2:54 PM IST
noida fire sector 119 aranya society
Representational image

Two people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Noida on Wednesday, leaving nearly 50 families trapped inside, according to media reports. The fire started in a building in Mamura village under the Phase 3 police station area.

Police said the fire is believed to have started while the battery of an electric vehicle was being charged. Sparks reportedly ignited nearby petrol-powered vehicles, causing the flames to spread rapidly. In a statement, the police said that seven fire tenders, a hydraulic platform, the Chief Fire Officer and local police teams rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the incident.

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A rescue operation was launched immediately, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after completely extinguishing the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the fire incident in Noida and directed officials to respond without delay.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he instructed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and speed up relief and rescue operations. He also directed authorities to ensure that all injured people receive proper medical treatment.

The Chief Minister asked the administration to remain alert and closely monitor the ongoing rescue and relief efforts until the situation is fully under control.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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