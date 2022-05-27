Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists – suspected to be involved in the killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat – have been shot dead in a late-night encounter in the town of Awantipora, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday. Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside her house in Budgam’s Hashroo village on Wednesday and her 10-year-old nephew was also injured.Also Read - Amit Mishra's Befitting Reply to Shahid Afridi For Supporting Yasin Malik Goes Viral | See Tweets

The police have recovered one AK-56 rifle, four magazines and a pistol from the site of the encounter. Both of them were trapped by police before they were shot dead, the police said. Also Read - TV Actor Shot Dead, 10-Year-Old Nephew Injured by Militants In Kashmir's Budgam, Area Cordoned Off

“Heinous murder case of TV artist Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours…10 terrorists including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir Valley,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.”On Thursday night, two LeT terrorists were killed in Srinagar’s Soura. The police have recovered one AK-47 pistol, ” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI. Also Read - Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life In Prison In Terror Funding Case | Top Developments

Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/VeoHZRkdEO — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 26, 2022

Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam’s Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police.

Visuals from the encounter spot

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat were neutralized in a late-night encounter in Awantipora, the Jammu and Kashmir police said (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/Q0Ln2IJ0gB — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

The killing of the TV artist – who also uploaded her videos on social media – had sparked protests and condemnation across the union territory. “Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat. (sic),” former chief minister Omar Abdullah had tweeted.