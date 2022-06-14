Srinagar: Two terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed and one policeman was injured in a late night encounter between the security forces and the terrorists at Bemina in Central Kashmir’s, Srinagar district, according to officials.Also Read - 2 Lashkar Terrorists, Who Murdered TV Artist Amreen Bhat, Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Awantipora: Police

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter started after security forces got a tip off about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.