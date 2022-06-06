Kochi: The Kerala government on Sunday confirmed two cases of Norovirus in the state. The positive samples were of two Lower Primary school students from in Vizhinjam in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram. The samples of 42 students who were admitted to the hospital here were tested after they complained of diarrhoea and vomiting. Of the 42 samples, two tested positive for the Norovirus. All the students, whose samples were tested, study at LMLP school, Uchakada, Vizhinjam.Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch, Take Pre-Emptive Action To Control COVID: Centre Writes to 5 States Amid Rising Cases

However, the state's Health Minister Veena George allayed concerns and said there is nothing to be bothered about. Speaking to news agency ANI, George said, "Two cases of Norovirus confirmed in Vizhinjam; no need for concern. Health Department has assessed the situation; samples have been collected and tested from the area and preventive actions have been intensified. Condition of the two children is stable."

The health department officials said that the norovirus spreads through water and food particles. Health officials said that the norovirus infection generally lasts only for two days and that there are not many after-effects. However, the health officials said that norovirus can cause dehydration in very young and old people, and in some patients, bodies will remain weak for one more week after contracting infection.

All You Need to Know About the ‘Highly-Contagious’ Stomach Flu

The Norovirus are a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. The virus causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Norovirus does not significantly affect healthy people, but it can be serious in young children, the elderly, and those with other comorbidities.

This animal-borne disease can also be spread through direct contact with infected individuals. The virus is spread through the excrement and vomit of an infected person. Therefore, it is essential to be careful as the disease spreads very quickly.

However, the virus can be spread for up to two days after the onset of the disease. Some common symptoms of Norovirus include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache, and body aches. Acute vomiting and diarrhoea can lead to dehydration and further complications.

Precautions

The National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention stated that to keep Norovirus at bay, regular washing of hands is required and fruits and vegetables must be rinsed in hot water properly.