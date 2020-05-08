New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh and his wife died in a road accident in Lucknow’s Shaheed Path area. Their two children survived the accident but are currently in a critical condition in a hospital. Also Read - Aurangabad Train Accident: 'Shocked, Ashamed,' Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Migrants, Criticises Govt Over Failed Strategy

As per reports, the couple were labourers in Lucknow. They were cycing back to their home in Chhattisgarh when they were hit by un unknown vehicle. The police are currently on the lookout for the vehicle and the driver. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: 'No Migrant Worker Should Return on Foot,' Yogi Adityanath Directs His Officials

“Krishna and his wife Pramila, from Chhattisgarh, died while their two children, three-year-old son Nikhil and four-year-old daughter Chandni, were injured. The children have been admitted to Lohia Hospital,” News18 quoted DCP East Soman Barma as saying. Also Read - Maharashtra: 16 Migrant Workers Run Over by Goods Train in Aurangabad, Indian Railways Issues Statement| LIVE Updates

Earlier in the day, at least 15 migrant workers were crushed to death after coming under a train near Karnad in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. A few children were also among those killed.

According to initial reports, the incident took place at 5:15 AM and police were notified around 6 AM. The labourers were sleeping on tracks when they were run over by an empty rake of goods train that departed from Jalna. Further investigation into the matter is on.