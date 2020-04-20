New Delhi: Days after three people, including a 70-year-old man from Kandivali in Mumbai beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government ordered a high-level probe. Also Read - Maharashtra Records 552 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths; Total Infections Cross 4000-mark

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers.”Police have detained 101 people involved into the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered high level inquiry into this killings”, the Mahaashtra Minister tweeted. Also Read - Maharashtra: Coronavirus Cases in Dharavi Cross 100-mark, Mumbai Tally Reaches 2,120

Furthermore, Deshmukh stated that the police are keeping a close eye on those who wanted to use this incident to create a rift in the society. Also Read - Maharashtra Orders Landlords to Not Collect Rent For 3 Months, Warns Against Eviction During This Period

“Those who attacked and who died in the Palghar mob killings are not from different religions. I have ordered Maharashtra police and @MahaCyber1 to take action against anyone instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media,” Deshmukh added with the hashtag #LawAndOrderAboveAll.

Notably, the incident took place on Thursday night. when when three men headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district. They were dragged out of their car and brutally attacked by angry residents of Gadchinchale village.

Videos doing rounds on social media show villagers armed with sticks and stones also attacking a police team as they try to control the situation and rescue the victims. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted that all the accused had been arrested on the day of the crime itself. “The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself,” Thackeray tweeted.

“Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had condemned the incident yesterday. “Seeing the visuals that have come out, Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking & inhuman. It is more disturbing especially when we are going through such tough times otherwise too. I urge the State Government to immediately set up a High Level Enquiry and ensure that people who are responsible for this are brought to justice at the earliest,” he tweeted.