Shopian: Two non-local labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack allegedly by terrorists in Harmen area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, according to police. This terrorist attack comes days after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in a targeted attack in the same district.

The deceased have been identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both of whom are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

"Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, Shopian, in which two labourers from Uttar Pradesh namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off," Police added.

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022



“Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen area, Shopian, who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police (Kashmir zone), Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Soon after the attack, police parties reached the spot and an operation was started. “Hybrid terrorists” are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into society without any trace.