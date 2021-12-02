Omicron Variant Latest News Today: Soon after two cases of Omicron variant were detected in the country, the Central government urged all not to panic over the matter and asked the general public to avoid gatherings. Saying that awareness is absolutely essential at the moment, the Health Ministry said all primary and secondary contacts of both Omicron cases detected in Karnataka have been traced and are being tested.Also Read - International Travel News: US to Toughen Rules From Next Week After First Omicron Case Reported

The Union Heath Ministry also asked the states to increase COVID-19 vaccine drive and urged all not to delay in getting fully vaccinated. Also Read - Delhi Covid Big Update: Govt Likely To Make First Covid Vaccine Dose Mandatory For Entry To Public Places

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry said 2 Omicron cases have been detected in India and both the cases are from Karnataka. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Extended in Noida Till Dec 31; Malls, Gyms to Function at 50% Capacity. Full List of Guidelines Here

“All Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. The WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said.

ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said that the two cases of Omircron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health.

Key developments so far: