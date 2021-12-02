New Delhi: Two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the Union government said on Thursday while asking people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Maharashtra Revises Guidelines For Passengers Arriving In State | Check Details Here

Both the patients are male, aged 66 and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, an official said during a press conference.

The press conference was informed that the South East Asian region, including India, has only 3.1 per cent of the world's COVID-19 cases in the last one week.

Here are the top 5 points for this big story:

Of the two cases reported, one is a foreign national. Both the cases are mild and haven’t shown any severe symptoms so far, the Health Ministry said. All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested, said the MHA. There’s no need to panic about Omicron detection but “awareness is absolutely essential”, the government said. Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings, it added. The Omicron variant can be five times more infectious than the other known variants of the novel coronavirus, informed Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agrawal. 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far and we are monitoring these cases, the Centre said.

