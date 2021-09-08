Guwahati: Unidentified people have set two party offices of the CPM, including its headquarters, on fire following violence that broke out recently in some districts of Tripura and state capital Agartala.Also Read - 'Apologise With Folded Hands or Else...', BJP MLA Threatens Javed Akhtar For 'Likening' RSS to Taliban
As per a report by NDTV, the CPM state headquarters Bhanu Smriti Bhavan and Dasarath Bhavan have been set ablaze. It was also reported that a number of vehicles outside the party offices have also been torched. Also Read - BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Summoned in Connection With Bodyguard's Death
Also Read - Mamata Banerjee's 'Idol' To Share Space with Devi Durga in Kolkata Pandal
As per reports, the problem started after the BJP took out a march in Agartala to protest against the recent clashes with CPM in some districts. On the other hand, the BJP claimed that bombs were hurled from the CPM office.