Guwahati: Unidentified people have set two party offices of the CPM, including its headquarters, on fire following violence that broke out recently in some districts of Tripura and state capital Agartala.

As per a report by NDTV, the CPM state headquarters Bhanu Smriti Bhavan and Dasarath Bhavan have been set ablaze. It was also reported that a number of vehicles outside the party offices have also been torched.

Tripura | Union MoS & BJP MP Pratima Bhoumik today led a procession in Kathalia. I have come to know that our local committee office which was locked for over 2.5 years has been damaged, attacked. Our vehicles were vandalized, 1 vehicle was set on fire: Bijan Dhar, CPI (M) pic.twitter.com/VlMNqqEU8E — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021



As per reports, the problem started after the BJP took out a march in Agartala to protest against the recent clashes with CPM in some districts. On the other hand, the BJP claimed that bombs were hurled from the CPM office.