New Delhi: The West Bengal BJP leadership on Sunday alleged that two party supporters and a minor boy suffered bullet injuries after the police opened fire at them when they were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ amidst a clash with TMC activists at Patrasayar in Bankura district.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when some Trinamool Congress workers were returning from a rally led by state minister Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leaders said. Clashes broke out between the two groups allegedly over the chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ followed by a scuffle.

Three BJP party workers, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured and admitted to Bankura Sammiloni Medical College and Hospital.

The BJP accused the police to have fired at workers to disperse the mob, however, both, the police and the TMC denied such claims.

“We resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells when our personnel were pelted with stones,” a police officer told PTI.

“Incidents of such clashes are nothing new. The state administration and police have completely failed to control the situation. The TMC government is slowly turning the state into a police state,” Bankura BJP MP Subhas Sarkar alleged.

In their defence, a senior TMC leader and minister Subrata Mukherjee said that blank cartridges should have been lying around the spot if the police had opened fire.

Meanwhile, police have arrested BJP’s local unit president Tamal Kanti Guin for his alleged involvement in the violence.

The saffron party on Sunday organised a road blockade in the area to protest against the incident.

