Lucknow: Two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were allegedly planning attacks at various places in UP were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Tuesday. Further, explosives, weapons, and incriminating documents were recovered from them. The arrested men were also planning to target leaders of Hindu organisations, reported India Today.

The duo have been identified as Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan. "Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan have been arrested from Kukrail trisection in Gudamba area here. With their arrest, the STF has foiled a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the country on Basant Panchmi. A huge quantity of high-quality explosives has been recovered from them," Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told reporters.

During interrogation, the two told the police that their main objective was to train physically strong youths of a particular community by brainwashing them and use them.

Following the arrest, the PFI released a statement condemning the arrest of its members. The PFI said that the duo had visited West Bengal and Bihar for the expansion work of the organisation, calling the arrest an attempt by UP government to create a “fake narrative”. The organization has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

“On February 11, both of them boarded a train from Katihar, Bihar, to Mumbai. per their families, they last contacted them on the evening of February 11 after which they were not reachable on their phone. The family has filed a complaint at local police station in Kerala on February 16 morning. It was after filing the complaint by family that the UP STF hurriedly called a press conference and presented this fabricated story of their arrest and the imaginary terror attacks,” PFI said.

Notably, the PFI has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year and the UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.