2 Pilots Killed After Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal Pradesh: Army Officials

The helicopter reportedly lost contact with the ATC around 9.15 am in the morning. According to the Army, the helicopter is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila.

Cheetah Helicopter Crash In Arunachal Pradesh: In an unfortunate incident, two pilots were killed after Army’s Cheetah Helicopter crashed near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The helicopter reportedly lost contact with the ATC around 9.15 am in the morning. According to the Army, the helicopter is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. The two pilots who lost their lives in the crash have been identified as Lt Col VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

(Wreckage of the Cheetah Helicopter which crashed today in Arunachal Pradesh)

Indian Army in its press release said, “An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23. Five search parties of the Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Village Banglajaap East of Mandala. With regret, we inform you that the pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident. A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

The helicopter went missing around 9 am today when it was moving from Senge to Missamari.

Rohit Rajbir Singh, the Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Cell (SIC), explained that villagers had found the crashed chopper ablaze in Dirang, and informed district officials, NDTV reported.

