New Delhi: Two pilots including a trainee were killed after a chopper of a Hyderabad-based private flying academy crashed in Telangana's Nalgonda district. The incident took place on Saturday at Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to the report, the chopper which crashed was believed to be on a training sortie.

Medical and police teams have rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.