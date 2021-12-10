Srinagar: In yet another militant attack, two policemen were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, officials said. Militants opened fire on a police team at Gulshan Chowk in the evening, they said.Also Read - 80-Year-Old Man Travels 230 Km on Moped to Pay Homage to His Comrades From 1971 Indo-Pak War

"Two police personnel, Sg Ct Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to injuries after terrorists fired upon at a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora district today," the J&K Police said.

Two policemen were injured after terrorists attacked them in Gulshan Chowk area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sjeAxG8d51 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

The two policemen were injured in the firing and they were admitted to a hospital, where they died, the officials said. Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search for the assailants, they said.

