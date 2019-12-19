Mangaluru: Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru on Thursday amid the ongoing nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The incident took place as the protests turned violent with demonstrators hurling stones at police personnel, leading to lathi-charge and firing. The police admitted that they had fired in the air to disperse the mob who were trying to torch a police station.

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Jaleel Kudroli and 23-year-old Nausheen Bengre, who were rushed to a private hospital in the city post the firing, however, they succumbed to their injuries. One of the victims is a resident of Bunder while another victim is a resident of Kandak in the city.

Around 14 policemen were also injured in the ensuing violence, with eight of them suffering serious injuries. As per reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri’s hand was badly injured while DCP (Crime) Laxmi Ganesh suffered a fracture in the leg.

In the wake of protests, schools and colleges have been shut in the city while bars, liquor shops, and restaurants also remained closed.

Meanwhile, one person also died in Lucknow from what authorities called ‘alleged firearm injury’ at a hospital in Lucknow.

“Mohammad Wakeel, 25, died of firearm injury here. Two other patients are undergoing treatment in the trauma centre and one of them has firearm injury”, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari told news agency PTI.

Hundreds of protestors were detained across the country as authorities clamped down on protests against the contentious act.