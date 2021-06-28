Jammu: A day after a drone, in a first-of-its-kind strike, dropped two bombs at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base here, the army has spotted two drones hovering near a military station in the outskirts of Jammu. Official sources informed news agency PTI that the drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am and he swiftly opened fire to bring it down. They informed that the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was underway. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Shoot Dead Special Police Officer, His Wife & Daughter in Pulwama

“On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. Security forces are on high alert and search operation is in progress”, Lt Col Devender Anand PRO (Defence) said in a statement. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, June 28: Two Drones Spotted Over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Area in Jammu, Army Stations on High Alert

Earlier on Sunday, two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists have used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack.

Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high-security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

Following this, security agencies were put on high alert in border areas of Punjab, mainly the Pathankot airbase, that saw the terror attack on January 2, 2016, as well as nearby Mamoon Cantonment of the Indian Army. Apart from Punjab Police, personnel of the Border Security Force and other security agencies have been put on alert following intelligence inputs.