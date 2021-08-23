Srinagar: Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his accomplice were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.Also Read - 'I Am a Big Fan': 28-Year-Old Man is Walking From Srinagar to Delhi in Hope of Meeting PM Modi

"Top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh and his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big success," a tweet by J&K police quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

