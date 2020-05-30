New Delhi: Two people working at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have tested positive for Coronavirus infection, reported Reuters. As a result, the Centre has asked many officials to self-quarantine as a precaution. Also Read - LaLiga 2020-21 to Begin From September 12, Says President Javier Tebas

If the report is to be believed one person who tested positive worked as a consultant in the ministry's Central Europe division in New Delhi, while the other worked as a legal officer in the law division.

"As per protocol, all members of the CE Division have been asked to go for self quarantine for 14 days and work from home," Reuters quoted the ministry as advising in an internal email on May 27.

On Friday, another email advising self-quarantine to officials, who came in contact with the two people, was issued. The report did not quote the number of people who were asked to quarantine.

Yesterday, a part of Rajya Sabha secretariat in Parliament was sealed for sanitation after an official was detected COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, an official of the Lok Sabha Secretariat working in the editorial and translation (E&T) services department was found positive for COVID-19. Following which, the authorities had sanitised the entire premises on the building before resuming operations and continued to take all precautions thereafter.

India, on Friday, entered the ninth position in the global coronavirus tally as the total number of positive cases crossed 1.65 lakh on Friday, recording the highest single-day spike of over 7,466 cases.