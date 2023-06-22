Home

2 Theft-Accused Women Allege Sexual Abuse In Police Custody, 6 Andhra Pradesh Cops Booked

Upon returning to their hometown, the two women suspects filed a complaint at the Krishnagiri Police Station in Tamil Nadu wherein they alleged that they were subjected to torture and sexual abuse while in custody.

New Delhi: Two theft-accused women have claimed they were sexually abused while in custody at a police station in Andhra Pradesh leading to a case being registered six policemen, including an Sub-Inspector (SI). The accused policemen have been booked for allegedly torturing and sexually abusing the two women suspects while in custody at the Puthalapattu Police station.

According to an India Today report quoting Chittoor II Town Police, the incident happened few days after the Puthalapattu Police had detained the two women among seven members of a gang for their alleged involvement in a theft case.

As per the police, two suspects were sent to police remand after they confessed to their involvement in the crime while the other five members, including the two women, were sent back home in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri. The released members were served notices under Section 41 A (right to remain silent) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before they were let go, police said.

Upon returning to their hometown, the two women suspects filed a complaint at the Krishnagiri Police Station in Tamil Nadu wherein they alleged that they were subjected to torture and sexual abuse while in custody in the neighbour state.

A case was registered against the accused policemen at the Chitoor II Town Police Station based on the complaint filed by the two women. The case has led to the suspension of six police personnel, including an SI, an official said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

Dacoity-accused claims privates set on fire in police custody

In a similar incident, a dacoity-accused in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Wednesday accused the police of subjecting him to custodial torture including severely torturing his private parts.

As per a PTI report, the suspect was presented before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court at Saoner where he accused a police officer of subjecting him to severe torture on his private parts while in custody.

The allegation prompted the judge to order a medical examination of the accused, while an inquiry was on into the matter, PTI reported.

Taking serious note of the allegation, Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Vishal Anand on Tuesday shifted the officer — Khaparkheda police station in-charge API Pravin Mundhe — to the police headquarters, the report said.

According to the reports, the victim along with others were arrested by the police for allegedly stealing four iron plates from a WCL mine and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that related to dacoity, was registered against them.

The accused were produced in the court last week when their police custody ended.

One of the accused, aged 22, told the court he was subjected to severe torture in custody. He told the judge that the in-charge of the Khaparkheda police station, where he was lodged, forcibly removed his clothes and set his private parts on fire.

SP Anand said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashit Kamble is conducting an inquiry into the matter, the PTI report said.

(With PTI inputs)

