2 Transgenders Bashed With Stones, Knifed To Death In Gruesome Hyderabad Double Murder

Hyderabad: Two transgender people were reportedly bashed with stones and stabbed to death with a knife at around 1:AM on Wednesday night in Hyderabad. According to the police, the transgender persons were attacked by unidentified assailants in Daibagh area under Tappachabutra Police Station limits on early Wednesday night.

Quoting police officials, a PTI report said the two victims were bashed with stones and stabbed with a knife; the duo sustained grievous injuries in the assault and died on the spot, they said.

Police said the victims, identified as 25-year-old Yusuf alias Dali and Riaz alias Sophia, 30, were heading home on their two-wheeler when they came under attack by unidentified persons, who hit them with stones and then knifed them to death.

They said that preliminary investigations suggest that the perpetrators may have been intimately involved with the two transgender persons and the cops are in the process of identifying the suspects and the motive behind the gruesome killing.

An official said the knife used in the double murder has also been recovered from the scene of the crime, adding that a case of double murder has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.

“A double murder has taken place within the Tappachabutra Police station limits. Police were informed and they reached the spot. The deceased transgenders were identified as Yusuf alias Dali and Riyaz alias Sofia,” DCP Tappachabutra said, according to an India Today report.

“Both are residents of Tappachabutra. They were killed using boulders and knives. A knife was found at the crime spot. The reason behind the murder is said to be illegal intimacy. We are interrogating a few suspects as well. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the DCP said.

2 Homeless Persons Killed

Meanwhile, in a similar case, two homeless people were murdered by unidentified attackers while they were asleep on the roadside at two different places on Wednesday morning under the Mailardevpally police station limits, police said.

As per the police, unknown persons crushed two homeless persons to death with boulders while the victims were sleeping on footpaths on Wednesday morning. They said the identity of the two slain victims is being ascertained and investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killings and probe whether the incident is linked in any way to the murder of the two transgender people.

An official said that a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC has been registered in this regard and further investigation is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

