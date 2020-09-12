New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday said that in case of any violation of Rule 13 of Aircraft Rules 1937 on any passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for two weeks from the next day. Notably, the Rule 13 deals with conditions of photography and videography on board flights. Also Read - After 'Safety Violation' by Media on Flight With Kangana Onboard, DGCA Seeks Report From IndiGo Airlines

The development comes days after the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by media persons in IndiGo Mumbai-Chandigarh flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger on September 9.

"From now on, in case any such violation occurs, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for 2 weeks unless airline takes punitive action against violators" the DGCA said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the aviation regulator had sought a report from IndiGo airlines. “We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident,” a DGCA official said.

The airline, in a statement, asserted that they have already submitted their report to the DGCA. “We have given our statement to DGCA. Our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety,” the statement by IndiGo read.

