2-wheeler ambulances in India? What is Modi government planning on rapid medical assistance?

The Modi government has proposed a formal regulatory framework under Central Motor Vehicles Rules to standardize two-wheeler ambulances for rapid healthcare delivery in remote and congested areas.

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2-wheeler ambulances in India- Representational AI image

New Delhi: In a major push to overhaul emergency healthcare delivery, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft proposal to formally regulate two-wheeled road ambulances. These nimble units are set to transform emergency response in remote, rural and mountainous regions where traditional four-wheeled ambulances struggle to maneuver through difficult terrain or narrow routes. By formally introducing draft notifications to recognize these transport units, the ministry aims to establish a structured approach to life-saving healthcare access across underserved regions. Here are all the details you need to know about the two-wheeled road ambulances, under proposal from the Modi government.

Presently, these specialized vehicles operate without formal recognition under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The proposed rules aim to address this missing framework by establishing unified national standards for their construction, safety compliance, registration process, type approval and regular vehicle fitness inspections.

Why is Modi govt planning 2-wheeler ambulances for India?

The proposed rules aim to address the absence of a dedicated regulatory structure for such vehicles, which are increasingly being viewed as an effective solution for delivering emergency medical services in areas with difficult terrain, narrow roads and limited access for conventional ambulances.

According to the ministry, two-wheeled road ambulances can significantly improve emergency response times and facilitate last-mile access to healthcare, particularly in rural and remote regions as well as hilly areas.

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Separate category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules

At present, these vehicles are not recognised as a separate category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, resulting in the absence of nationally prescribed standards related to their design, safety features, registration, type approval and fitness inspections.

To bridge this gap, the ministry has proposed the adoption of AIS-209 (Part 1):2026, a new standard that lays down construction and functional requirements for life-support two-wheeled road ambulances, a report by IANS news agency said.

Under the draft framework, all L2-category two-wheeled road ambulances manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, will be required to comply with the provisions of AIS-209 (Part 1):2026.

Emergency warning top lights fitted on such vehicles will also need to meet the prescribed standards from the same date. The proposed rules provide flexibility to state governments in determining the operational areas for these ambulances.

States will be empowered to decide where such vehicles can be deployed based on local requirements and geographic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)