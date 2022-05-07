Jamshedpur: At least two workers were on Saturday injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Coke plant at Jamshedpur’s Tata Steel Factory due to an alleged blast in a battery.Also Read - 3 Industrial Units Gutted in Fire at Chemical Factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawane | Details Here

According to the preliminary report, five fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

Later, Tata Steel issued a statement, saying the fire tenders immediately reached and the situation was brought to control.

#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

“There was a blast in battery of Coke Plant. Fire tenders immediately reached and situation was brought to control. 2 contract employees got minor injuries, and an employee complained of chest pain, their condition is stable. Investigation to assess the cause is underway,” Tata Steel said in a statement.