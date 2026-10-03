2 Workers killed, several injured after boiler explodes at Til Healthcare Industries in Tirupati
Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh | Two workers died and four others sustained serious injuries after a boiler exploded at Til Healthcare Industries in Satyavedu mandal, Sri City. The explosion occurred suddenly while the workers were on duty during the night shift. The exact…
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026
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