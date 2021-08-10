Ludhiana: As many as 20 children from two schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana have tested positive for COVID-19 just within a week after schools reopened in the state after a year with COVID-19 protocols in place. Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner VK Sharma confirmed the report about the children testing positive for the deadly virus.Also Read - Coronavirus Update: 37 Districts Report Spike In Covid Cases; Over 1 Lakh Active Cases in Kerala

From August 2, the Punjab government has allowed schools to reopen as it further relaxed Covid restrictions in the wake of the declining number of cases. Officials said schools reopened for all classes across the state. The schools were directed to adhere to all Covid safety protocols while restarting classes for students. Schools for all classes reopened in Punjab on Monday, with physical classes resuming after a gap of a few months for pre-primary levels. Also Read - 'Getting Depressed Day by Day': Disabled World Chess Champion Malika Handa Urges Punjab Govt to Provide Coach & Job

Earlier, schools for pre-primary and classes 1 and 2 in Punjab had reopened in February this year after a gap of nearly 10 months after these were suspended in March 2020 following outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before deciding to reopen schools for all classes from August 2, the government had already allowed reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26. Also Read - How Can Corona Harm Madhya Pradesh, Where the CM is 'Shiv' and State Party Chief is 'Vishnu': BJP leader

Many children looked excited at being able to attend physical classes after a long gap. In Ludhiana, children looked happy as they returned to their respective schools after a long break.

Punjab’s main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appealed to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to clarify the situation over the concerns raised on the decision to reopen all government and private schools in the state. Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, asked the state government “on the basis of which report of doctors and education experts was such a big decision taken”.

Cheema said this was a decision related to the lives of 60.5 lakh children, who constitute 20 per cent of the total population of the state and also the future of Punjab.

Punjab School Education minister Vijay Inder Singla had earlier said the timing of schools will remain the same, which is from 8 am to 2 pm. Parents will have to provide written consent before sending their wards to schools. Singla had said the reopening of schools would play an important role to assess the learning of students during the pandemic as the teachers were able to contact the students through virtual classes only.

Singla has directed the department officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and classrooms and follow the COVID-19 norms in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India and the state government from time to time. Virtual classes will continue for students who are unable to attend classes in the schools.

(With Agency Inputs)