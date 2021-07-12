Guwahati: Amid the rising number of encounters in the last two months, a Delhi-based advocate from Assam has reportedly lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the Assam police saying that it was “on an encounter spree” since the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government took charge two months ago. In his complaint filed on July 20, Advocate Arif Jwadder alleged that the Assam Police has shot down small-time criminals in “fake encounters” and cited reasons that they tried to “flee from police custody snatching pistols”.Also Read - Covid Widows in Assam to Get Financial Assistance of Rs 2.5 Lakh | Check Details on Govt's New Scheme

Jwadder further said that the alleged criminals who were gunned down recently were just small-timers like drug dealers, cattle smugglers, dacoits, and not militants and hence were unlikely to have been trained in using firearms. He said, "It is very unlikely that they could use the pistols after snatching against the police force that was outnumbered and heavily armed. Also, it cannot be believed that all alleged petty criminals could snatch a pistol from a trained police officer whose pistols/guns are normally tied to a rope to the waist belt of that officer."

As per reports, since June 1, over 20 such encounters either of under-custody accused or during raids have been reported in the state in which, in at least five instances, an accused has died. Jwadder also listed out 10 such cases of encounters where the alleged criminals were gunned down or injured. Naming them, Jwadder said that the alleged criminals include Bubu Konwar, wanted for several crimes including murder, and sacked Railway Protection Special Force sub-inspector Kanwaldeep Singh Sidhu wanted for abducting a businessman. They were both gunned down on May 23 and July 3.

Alleged cattle smugglers Shah Jamal, Mozammil Haque and Sorangi Chinnai were shot in the leg between May 31 and July 2. Alleged drug dealer Jaitul Kabir and Syed Ali, a 65-year-old arrested for rape and murder of a minor, met a similar fate on May 31 and July 2 respectively, added the advocate in his complaint.

Jwadder added, “Very recently, Assam Chief Minister stated in a police conference that police should shoot at alleged criminals at legs which are permitted by law. After such a statement by Chief Minister, now police are staging fake encounters with impunity.”

“All the injured or dead persons are/were not militants and hence not trained to use pistols and it is very unlikely that they could use the pistols after snatching them from the police who outnumbered them and were heavily armed. It also cannot be believed that the petty criminals could snatch a pistol from a trained police officer whose pistols/guns are normally tied to the waist belt. It also cannot be believed that any Army or police officer could not stop the alleged criminals from fleeing from custody,” he added.

Seeking the NHRC’s intervention in these cases, Advocate Jwadder said the actions of the Assam police were denying the rights of the alleged criminals to a fair trial.