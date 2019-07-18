New Delhi: Ministry of Civil Aviation today disclosed the details of action taken against pilots who forged documents to obtain one.

Since 2010, a total of 20 pilots were successful in obtaining licenses on the basis of forged documents that have been reported to the government.

Among these 20, licenses of 15 people were suspended while five pilots were either debarred or their Airport Transport Pilot License (ATPL) stood cancelled.

The 15 people, whose license got suspended, had submitted a fake mark sheet of Central Examination Organisation conducted by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Ajay Kadtale submitted a fake 10+2 certificate which has led to the cancellation of his ATPL.

Upendra Sirotia, who submitted falsified documents for P2 endorsements on Commercial Pilot License (CPL) have been debarred for a period of five years.

Parul Sachdeva and Tanushri Mathur submitted a fake 10+2 certificate from a non-recognized board for which Parul has been debarred for two to hold CPL and Tanushri has been debarred for three years to hold ATPL.

Another pilot, Shivraj Singh, submitted forged flying certificates and has been debarred from holding CPL for one year.

In the past three years, there have been six pilots who submitted forged documents and action has been taken against them as well.

Saurabh Sachdeva submitted fake flying documents and certificates and have been debarred from obtaining an Indian pilot license for a period of five years.

Yenumala Vijay Kumar has been disqualified from obtaining a pilot license for three years because he had submitted fake result card of Air Navigation and Technical General Examination.

The 15 pilots whose license got suspended for fake mark sheet of Central Examination Organisation are: Meenakshi Singhal, Swarn Singh Talwar, J.K. Verma, Habeeb Ali, Bupinder Singh, Pradeep Kumar Tyagi, Gaurav Jain, Abhishek Kaushik, Param Prakash, Saif Misbah, Anirban Sanigrahi, Hiren M Nagar, Jigesh G Bhai Patel, Saurabh P Lokhande.