Lucknow: In a major goof-up coming to light from Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar, authorities administered Covaxin as a second dose to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in their first dose. The Chief Medical Officer of the district has ordered a probe in the matter and assured strict action against the guilty.

The incident was reported from the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14.

However, none of the 20 people who were given two different vaccines has reported any health complications. The health teams are currently keeping a close watch on them.

The matter was reported after one of the recipients named Ram Surat informed the health workers that he received different vaccines in the first and the second dose. Following this, the CMO acknowledged that 20 people have been administered a mix-up of vaccines and the medical teams are keeping a close watch on them.

“There are no such guidelines from the government of India on any kind of ‘cocktail’ of vaccines and hence this is a matter of negligence. The person who is getting the first dose of a particular vaccine should get the second dose of the same vaccine as well. An enquiry was ordered in this case and our senior officers went to the spot and conducted enquiry. On the basis of which clarification has been asked from people who have been named in the enquiry report. After this proper action will be taken against those who will be found guilty,” CNN-News18 quoted CMO Siddharthnagar, Sandeep Chaudhary, as telling media.