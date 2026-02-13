Home

20-year-old girl jumps from 4th floor of Delhi hotel after fight with man who accompanied her; probe launched

The incident occurred at Hotel Santosh Residency around 1 pm when the woman allegedly jumped in anger. She had checked into the hotel with a 22-year-old man.

Image: X (ANI) videograb

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi’s Farsh Bazar in which a 20-year-old girl allegedly jumped from the window of a hotel room on Friday. The incident happened after an alleged quarrel between the girl and the 22-year-old man she checked into the hotel with. The incident has left everyone shocked. As and when the girl jumped from the fourth floor, the locals rushed, and she was taken to the hospital on an immediate basis. The police investigation is underway to determine the exact cause. The girl is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Girl jumps from hotel window in Delhi

According to the reports, a 20-year-old woman jumped from the window of the hotel room. The woman jumped from the fourth floor and had reportedly checked into the hotel with a 22-year-old man. After jumping from the window, the locals present near the location rushed to the spot, and the girl was rushed to the hospital. The incident occurred at Hotel Santosh Residency around 1 pm when the woman allegedly jumped in anger.

ANI shared the visuals of the location with the caption, “Delhi: A 20-year-old woman jumped off the window from the 4th floor of the hotel in Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi.”

#WATCH | Delhi: A 20-year-old woman jumped off the window from the 4th floor of the hotel in Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (Visuals from outside the hotel where the incident happened) https://t.co/ORSH0gwTA2 pic.twitter.com/FwUdu4z1am — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2026

What are the officials saying?

The police informed, “At around 1:00 pm today, police at Farsh Bazar received a call reporting that a woman had jumped off the hotel window. The incident occurred at Hotel Santosh Residency on 60 Feet Road. Following a quarrel, the woman allegedly jumped from the fourth floor in anger. She was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently under treatment. Police are investigating the matter to determine appropriate action”, as reported by Times Now.

Investigation

According to the police officials, an investigation is actively going on, and the girl is admitted to the hospital. She’s undergoing the necessary treatment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.