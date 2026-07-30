20-year-old IIT Bombay student found dead in hostel room, phone chats reveal family, personal relationship problems

Police examined the student's mobile phone and found messages suggesting that he had been dealing with family-related problems and was also facing difficulties in a personal relationship.

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A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead in his hostel room on the Powai campus on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan, a second-year Material Science student from Pilani in Rajasthan. According to the police, the student is believed to have died sometime between 5 pm and 10:30 pm on Tuesday. No suicide note was found in his room.

Reportedly, the student attended his classes during the day but stopped answering calls from his parents after 5 pm. When they failed to reach him again at around 10:30 pm, they contacted the institute’s security staff and requested them to check on him.

The security team reached the hostel and found the room locked from the inside. They immediately informed the police.

Police officers arrived at the hostel, broke open the door and found the student dead inside the room. His family, who live in Rajasthan, was informed about the incident.

According to an India Today report, police examined the student’s mobile phone and found messages suggesting that he had been dealing with family-related problems and was also facing difficulties in a personal relationship.

Investigators are now closely examining his mobile phone and other electronic devices to find out if there were any other reasons that may have contributed to the suspected suicide. The investigation is still ongoing, and police are looking into all possible aspects of the case.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking into all possible angles to find out what led to the student’s death.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

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