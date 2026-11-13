20-year-old IIT Roorkee student found dead, police begin probe

A IIT Roorkee student, Ayush Rajoria, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. The institute confirmed his death and said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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20-year-old IIT Roorkee student found dead, police begin probe (Image: File/representational)

A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, November 12. The institute confirmed his death on Friday and said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The student, identified as Ayush Rajoria, was in the second year of the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing at the Department of Mathematics.

In a statement issued on November 13, IIT Roorkee expressed deep sorrow over his death and offered condolences to his family. The institute said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the police. It added that it was cooperating fully with the authorities and would provide all necessary assistance to the student’s family. The institute also said it would extend support to members of the campus community who had been affected by the incident.

“It is with profound sadness that IIT Roorkee shares the news of the untimely demise of Ayush Rajoria, a second-year student of the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing, Department of Mathematics,” the statement said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the police. The Institute is extending its full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary support to the family,” the statement said.

IIT Roorkee appeals against speculation

Following the student’s death, IIT Roorkee urged people to respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time.

The institute also appealed to the public not to spread unverified information or speculate about the circumstances surrounding his death while the police investigation is underway.

No further details about the incident or the possible reasons behind his death have been officially disclosed so far.

Similar incidents that took place recently

In September 2026, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, Sahil Wakode, died by suicide. His death triggered protests on the campus, with more than 400 students demanding answers from the institute.

According to reports, the student had been questioned after allegedly using a mobile phone during an examination. IIT Bombay said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he had been counselled by the instructor and department head.

In August 2026, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student at IIT Delhi, Rishikesh Kumar, allegedly died by suicide on the institute’s campus. The incident led to protests by students and allegations from his family about the treatment he received from institute officials.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

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