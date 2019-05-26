Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man hailing from Ibrahimpatnam village in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district had reportedly scaled the peak of Mount Everest on May 22 at 9:15 AM. The man had previously climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

Right from the age of 17, Amogh Tukaram has been passionate about mountaineering. “My aim is to climb seven highest peaks in seven continents and as part of this, I have already climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and now on May 22 I reached the peak of Mount Everest. I just want to make my nation proud,” said Tukaram.

Notably, his poor financial position did not bar him from achieving his ambition. He sought financial assistance from few Telangana officials and later prepared himself to climb the Mount Everest. He said, “My financial condition was not good, so I have taken financial assistance from few officials like Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Telangana Tourism Commissioner Sunita Bhagwat IFS, Ramchandru Tejavat Advisor to Telangana government and others and I have finally made it.”

The journey to scale Mount Everest began on April 6. Sharing his experience, Tukaram reportedly said, “Two of my team members died in front of me due to bad weather, but it didn’t stop me from climbing Mount Everest. I am very happy that I have reached the peak safely and made my nation proud.”

Mahesh Bhagwat, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner congratulated Tukaram for his achievement. The police officer said, “I have faith in him (Tukaram) and that was the reason we have extended financial assistance to him.”

The news comes at a time when two Indian climbers namely Nihal Bagwan (27) and Kalpana Das (49) lost their lives due to ‘traffic jam’ at Mount Everest. ‘Traffic jam’ in the mountains occur as many climbers vie for the summit at the same time. This can be especially dangerous above 8,000 metres known as the ‘death zone’.

Notably, the death of the two Indian climbers on Mount Everest due to an hour-long ‘traffic jam’ has taken the toll to 8 of the Indian mountaineers who perished in their expedition to the world’s highest peak during this season.

(With agency inputs)