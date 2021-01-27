New Delhi: A day after farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital took a violent turn, Delhi Police on Wednesday detained 200 people in connection with the incident. Issuing a statement, police said that the detained protesters will be arrested soon. “Delhi Police detains 200 people in connection with the violence during farmers’ tractor rally in the city yesterday. They will be arrested soon,” Delhi Police said. Notably, the first day following the clash between the protesting farmers and the Delhi Police saw the imposition of high security in various parts of the capital. The farmers had swarmed the Red Fort and waved farmer union flags from its ramparts yesterday. They even hoisted farmer union flags as well as a pennant with a Sikh religious symbol from a flagpole. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

1) Twitter on Wednesday said it suspended more than 300 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation as the farmers’ tractor rally went violent in the national capital on the 72nd Republic Day. The Delhi Police on Sunday had warned that 308 Twitter handles have been generated to create confusion over the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

2) According to TV reports, IB Chief and Delhi’s top cop met Amit Shah over farmers’ clash. Shah has, in turn, asked them to submit a detailed report on yesterday’s clash.

3) Farmers are likely to cancel their parade scheduled to be held on Budget Day on February 1, 2021.

4) At least 200 protesters were detained by Delhi Police today for “rioting and attacking cops”.

5) Delhi Police will today hold a press briefing over the incidents of violence in the national capital on January 26. Farmer leaders are also expected to address the protesters today, said reports.

6) A total of 22 First Information Report’s (FIR) has been filed by the Delhi police in connection with the violence during farmers’ tractor rally. Among the FIRs registered, three have been registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district, a police official said.

7) Traffic congestion was reported at Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway. Delhi Traffic Police also issued a fresh advisory to inform commuters about route diversion and which routes should be avoided. Taking to Twitter the Delhi Traffic Police department tweeted, “Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway.”

8) The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) in its latest set of security guidelines stated that entry and exit of all stations on green line are closed.

9) More than 300 Police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26: Delhi Police

10) Delhi Police has beefed up security at Red Fort.