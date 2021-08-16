New Delhi: With over more than 200 Sikhs stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan, the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to immediately evacuate Indians stuck in amid the Taliban takeover. This appeal comes amid reports of US troops opening fire at the Kabul International Airport to disperse a crowd in for an American Military Plane’s takeoff. Several news agencies meanwhile beamed photos and videos of thousands of people lining up at the Kabul Airport in a desperate bid to flee Afghanistan.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal is 'Joint Winner' With Pawandeep Rajan, Says Aditya Narayan | Check Full Post

"Urge @DrSJaishankar, MEA, GoI, to arrange for the immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation. @MEAIndia" tweeted the Chief Minister.

Urge @DrSJaishankar, MEA, GoI, to arrange for immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation. @MEAIndia — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 16, 2021

On Sunday as well, he had expressed his concerns over the turmoil in Afghanistan and said, “We need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders.”

“Afghanistan’s fall to #Taliban doesn’t augur well for our country. It’ll strengthen the Sino-Pak nexus against India (China has already sought militia’s help on Uyghur). The signs are not at all good, we need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, news agency AP reported an unusual calm on the streets of Kabul. “In the capital, a tense calm set in, with most people hiding in their homes as the Taliban deployed fighters at major intersections. There were scattered reports of looting and armed men knocking on doors and gates, and there was less traffic than usual on eerily quiet streets. Fighters could be seen searching vehicles at one of the city’s main squares,” AP reported.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country’s president Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan on Sunday.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar formed a Coordination Council to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

Meanwhile, reports from Beijing suggest that China was willing to develop “friendly relations” with Afghanistan Taliban, AFP reported.

“But a top-level Taliban delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin last month, promising that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants. In exchange, China offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan’s reconstruction,” the AFP report claimed.

Inputs from: ANI, AP, AFP