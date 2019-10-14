Bengaluru: As many as 20,000 employees of the public-sector giant, The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in Bengaluru are set to go on an indefinite strike from Monday to press their demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision.

The employee unions of the HAL have served notice at all locations of the PSU to go on the indefinite strike from October 14 with regard to settlement of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017, Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The decision to go on a strike was taken on Sunday night after the meeting between the co-ordination committee of All HAL Trade Unions and the HAL management failed to reach any consensus.

“As talks and reconciliation efforts with the management failed on our demands, especially wage revision, we are going ahead with the indefinite strike from Monday as per the notice we served a fortnight ago in compliance with the labour laws,” HAL trade unions’ General Secretary S Chandrashekar said.

The HAL in a release said it held conciliatory talks on Saturday and Sunday in a bid to avert the strike and offered to enhance allowance under the cafeteria system and revised rate of fitment benefit at 11 per cent among others.

The indefinite protest has been backed by all the recognised 9 unions, spread over different states.

Earlier in June, about 500 employees of HAL had gone on an indefinite relay hunger strike, demanding settlement of wages and also salaries on par with other public sector undertakings. The company union had demanded an equal treatment between the executives and workmen with the same fitment and perks, as is the case for all public sector enterprises.