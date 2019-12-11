New Delhi: The Nanavati-Mehta Commission, which was set up to investigate the alleged role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Godhra riots, as then-Chief Minister of Gujarat, on Wednesday gave him a clean chit and further ruled that the violence was ‘not organised.’

In Nanavati-Mehta Commission report tabled in Gujarat assembly, it is mentioned that the post Godhra train burning riots were not organized, Commission has given clean chit given to Narendra Modi led Gujarat Govt pic.twitter.com/HzIs0LsEQ1 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, was given clean chit by the commission. Other cabinet ministers from the time, too, were cleared by the commission.

The report, which was tabled in the Assembly by Gujarat MoS (Home) Pradeepsinh Jadeja, was the second and final part of the commission’s report. It was submitted in 2014 to then-Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel by retired Justices GT Nanavati and Akshay Mehta, the members of the two-man commission, which was set up by then-Chief Minister Modi to investigate the riots.

Additionally, the report recommended actions against three ‘erring’ police officers: RB Shree Kumar, Sanjeev Bhatt and Rahul Sharma.

In February 2002, riots had broken out across Gujarat after 59 kar sevaks who were on their way back from Ayodhya after a religious ceremony at the Babri Masjid site, were burnt to death after two coaches of Sabarmati Express, in which they were travelling, were set on fire near the Godhra railway station.

Over 1,000 people, mainly from the minority community, lost their lives in the subsequent riots. In 2012, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Supreme Court, too, had given a clean chit to Modi.