2002 Godhra Train Carnage: 8 Convicts Granted Bail By Supreme Court
India's Supreme Court Friday granted bail to eight life convicts in the 2002 Godhra train fire case in Gujarat, while refusing to consider the application of four others in view of their roles in the violence.
“I only have some issue with four persons because of their roles,” Solicitor-General for India Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.
“From one of them, an iron pipe was recovered, and from another, a dhariya. It is a Gujarati word for a weapon that looks like a sickle. Another convict was found purchasing, storing, and carrying petrol which was used for burning the coach. The last one attacked the passengers, causing injuries, and looted them,” he added.
